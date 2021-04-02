Kajol shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Kajol has shared a heartfelt birthday note for husband Ajay Devgn as the actor turned a year older today.



Sharing Ajay’s throwback photo on his 52nd birthday, Kajol wrote “Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera.. doing what makes him happiest!”.

She further said “Happy Birthday... today and always”.



Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999 and have two children daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgn.

On the work front, the celebrity couple were last seen together in film Tanhaji, released in January last year.