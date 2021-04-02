Can't connect right now! retry
Hema Malini addresses Kirron Khan’s cancer diagnosis

Bollywood’s diva Hema Malini recently issued a statement regarding Kirron Kher’s blood cancer diagnosis.

The star took to Twitter to issue her thoughts on Kirron’s recent blood cancer diagnosis and wrote, “Kirron Kher is a dear friend & colleague in both the film ind as well as in politics.”

“V upset to hear she is unwell & in hospital. I pray for her fast recovery & hope to see her with all of us soon. Anupam ji prayers for u to be strong & by her side so that she recovers quickly (prayer emoji)”


