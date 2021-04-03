Can't connect right now! retry
#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter as students hope for good decision

As Pakistan battles the third wave of the coronavirus, the health and education authorities have refused to cancel this year's board exams.

Last month, the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced that board examinations of classes nine to 12 will be held as per the timetable.

The decision has not gone down well among students as they feel they are being put at risk by the government.

To urge policymakers to take back their decisions the students, at multiple times, have taken to social media to demand the government cancel the exams.

To urge the government to cancel the exams the students once again started the trend #cancelboardexams2021.

Some of the tweets were equipped with memes while others pointed out the seriousness of the situation.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

This user pointed out multiple reasons for the cancelling of the exams.

Karachi students urged to plan a "solid protest" outside Karachi Press Club.

Awais wondered why exams are being held in Pakistan when they are cancelled in the UK.

In come the memes.

Will 'King Shafqat' betray the students?

Sana wants cancellation of exams to avoid mental depression.

'Please uncle'

This user maybe a seer as he believes "victory is close". 

Will the minister listen?


