Pak vs SA: Humayun Saeed congratulates Pakistan team, Babar Azam

Saturday Apr 03 2021
Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has congratulated Pakistan team, especially skipper Babar Azam on a fantastic performance in the first ODI against South Africa.

A century by Babar Azam set up a three-wicket, last-ball win for Pakistan in the first one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of Babar Azam to congratulate the team and the skipper.

He tweeted, “Congratulations Pakistan team, especially Babar Azam on this fantastic performance.”

Humayun Saeed further said, “Well done! This a great start to the tour... Wishing the team all the very best for all upcoming matches @babarazam258 #pakvsSa.”

With the latest century, Azam becomes the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries.

