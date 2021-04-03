Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Kangana unearths video of her praising Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Kangana shared how despite the positive things she has said, she was hardly given any support 

B-Town diva Kangana Ranaut has found herself entwined between controversies quite often as she never lets go of any opportunity to express her opinion regardless of how many feathers it ruffles. 

The Tannu Weds Mannu star turned to Twitter and shared an old video of herself where she can be seen singing the praises of Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.

With the clip, Kangana shared how despite the positive things she has said about her fellow stars, she was hardly given any support by them.

"There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but none of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she wrote: "I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenever I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter.”

