Anushka Sharma confessed she wanted to quit acting after becoming a mom

An old video of Anushka Sharma has been making rounds on social media

Indian superstar Anushka Sharma is focusing on her new role as a mother after reigning over the screens for years.

Following the birth of her and husband cricketer Virat Kolhi's daughter earlier this year, an old video of the Zero star has been making rounds on social media where she confessed that she would quit acting when she embraces motherhood.

Anushka was asked if marriage was important to her, to which she said: "Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids, and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working." (sic)

Years later, after becoming a wife and a mother, Anushka is continuing her work, making her fans proud for not giving up on her career.

One fan wrote: "Everything is possible nowadays she can be a successful woman in her career and a mother in same time so what if she is married and mom life will stop no its just another chapter."