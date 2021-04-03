Can't connect right now! retry
Ajay Devgn admits he disliked Kajol at first: ‘She came across as an arrogant person’

The initial meeting of Kajol and Ajay Devgn did not go as smoothly as one would have hoped for

Lovebirds Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been serving couple goals ever since they started dating and grabbed everyone's attention. 

The power couple may be inseparable now, but the initial meeting of the two did not go as smoothly as one would have hoped for.

In an interview with Pioneer, Devgn admitted that he disliked his then future wife when he first met her.

"I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that.”

“When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens,” he added.

"We didn’t rush through it. As a matter of fact, we said ‘I love you’. An official proposal didn’t happened either. We fell in love, grew with each other. We took our time until we were sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together.”

“Marriage, too, was never discussed, but was always imminent. It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home," he said. 

