Saturday Apr 03 2021
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday of her pet dog, video goes viral

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the 10th birthday of her pet dog named Shyloh with her friends on Saturday.

The Baaghi actress turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Shyloh’s birthday.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 10th Bday to my Babu!!!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Shraddha further said, “Can’t believe he is 10! To me he will always be my little babu Shyloh. He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words.”

The actress also thanked her friends for attending the birthday party.

She wrote, “Thank you my gurlzies for coming home & celebrating! @shraddha.naik @nikitamenon1 @namdeepak @jinal.jj For all the treats & the cake! He loves you guys so much.”

“ Thank you my amazing fan clubs for your precious edits! I’m going through them since morning & they just fill me up with so much gratitude! You guys are the best! Your love for Shyloh is so wonderful, I’m sure he feels it!!! Thank you all for your wishes. Thank you Paru for taking care of me while growing up & now Shyloh with so much love, since all these years! (she has taken this video )”.

The video of Shraddha Kapoor celebrating the birthday of the pet dog with friends has gone viral on social media.

