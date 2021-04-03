Watch: What gets stolen a lot from ATMs? Not money, apparently

The coronavirus has changed the way the world operates and, in some cases, has added to operational costs for customer-facing organisations.



Among these, banks have in particular have seen major changes to their modus operandi.

Among the many changes ordered by the State Bank of Pakistan, one directs all banks to ensure that hand sanitizers are placed in ATM vestibules so that customers can clean their hands after using the machines.

The banks have largely complied with the SBP orders, but they may have not taken one factor into account — hand sanitizers are a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic and seem to be getting stolen a lot.

To highlight the severity of the problem, someone compiled multiple CCTV footages of people stealing sanitizers from ATM booths.



The video was uploaded on social media and has gone viral.

The videos offer a unique insight into the strange workings of the human mind.

In one of the videos, a person can be seen coming out of a car and entering the ATM while someone else is already using it. Neither party seems particularly troubled with this development. The man then proceeds to sanitize his hands and then just pockets the sanitizer bottle before leaving.

In another video, a man completes his ATM transaction first and then checks the sanitizer offered to the customers. After seemingly being satisfied with the product, he keeps it in his jacket and leaves the ATM.