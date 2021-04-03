Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: What gets stolen a lot from ATMs? Not money, apparently

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

The coronavirus has changed the way the world operates and, in some cases, has added to operational costs for customer-facing organisations.

Among these, banks have in particular have seen major changes to their modus operandi.

Among the many changes ordered by the State Bank of Pakistan, one directs all banks to ensure that hand sanitizers are placed in ATM vestibules so that customers can clean their hands after using the machines.

The banks have largely complied with the SBP orders, but they may have not taken one factor into account — hand sanitizers are a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic and seem to be getting stolen a lot.

To highlight the severity of the problem, someone compiled multiple CCTV footages of people stealing sanitizers from ATM booths.

The video was uploaded on social media and has gone viral.

The videos offer a unique insight into the strange workings of the human mind.

In one of the videos, a person can be seen coming out of a car and entering the ATM while someone else is already using it. Neither party seems particularly troubled with this development. The man then proceeds to sanitize his hands and then just pockets the sanitizer bottle before leaving. 

In another video, a man completes his ATM transaction first and then checks the sanitizer offered to the customers. After seemingly being satisfied with the product, he keeps it in his jacket and leaves the ATM.

More From Pakistan:

COVID-19: Pakistan to begin administration of CanSino vaccine from Monday

COVID-19: Pakistan to begin administration of CanSino vaccine from Monday
Sindh considering closing schools till class 8 as coronavirus cases continue to increase

Sindh considering closing schools till class 8 as coronavirus cases continue to increase
Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow

Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow
Ramadan in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry says first roza will be on April 14

Ramadan in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry says first roza will be on April 14
Pakistan’s exclusion from US climate moot: PM Imran Khan ‘puzzled at the cacophony’

Pakistan’s exclusion from US climate moot: PM Imran Khan ‘puzzled at the cacophony’
Jahangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail from banking court in Lahore

Jahangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail from banking court in Lahore
Asad Umar questions UK's decision to include Pakistan in 'red list'

Asad Umar questions UK's decision to include Pakistan in 'red list'
Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter as students hope for good decision

#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter as students hope for good decision
Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals

Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals
Raza Rabbani says rejection of import from India a no-confidence in PM Imran Khan’s Kashmir policy

Raza Rabbani says rejection of import from India a no-confidence in PM Imran Khan’s Kashmir policy
PDM parties to form new bloc in Senate minus PPP, ANP

PDM parties to form new bloc in Senate minus PPP, ANP

Latest

view all