Saturday Apr 03 2021
Jackie Shroff addresses his eternal love for acting: 'I choose to experiment'

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Jackie Shroff is one of Bollywood’s most seasoned actors and has dabbled in a number of genres during his reign over the entertainment industry.

However, even with a long repertoire behind him, there is still one avenue Shroff has not explored to his heart’s content and that is comedy.

The actor touched upon his desire to explore the comedy realm more during his interview with Mid-Day and was even quoted saying, “I have attempted comedy in films like Bhoot Uncle, among others, but got the opportunity to explore the genre again only now, with Hello Charlie.”

“I wanted to give way to the child in me, and in these times, it is our job to bring a smile on people’s faces. I am loving the genre. I have done all kinds of films, including superhero films, during my prime. I have done films that people told me not to do. I never thought about how big or small the project was. I didn’t discriminate, and chose to keep experimenting.”

