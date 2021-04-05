Qureshi clarifies Wang Yi’s statement about ‘changing policy on one phone call’ not Pakistan-specific

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's file photo.

Wang Yi’s statement that some countries changed their position on just one phone call is not directed at Pakistan.



FM Qureshi says this in a press conference in Multan.

He says China had good friendly relations with Pakistan for the last many decades.

MULTAN: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s statement that some countries changed their position on just one phone call was not directed at Pakistan, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to a report published in The News Monday, Qureshi, while addressing a press conference in Multan, said China had friendly relations with Pakistan for the last many decades.

Read more: Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi

Earlier, when China and Iran signed a $400 billion agreement in Tehran, the Chinese minister had said that “Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call."

‘Pakistan, India cannot afford war’

Touching upon normalising ties with India, the minister said Pakistan always tried to normalise relations with India. He said that all issues could be resolved through dialogue.

Pakistan and India could not afford a war, as both were nuclear powers, he said. “Pakistan has a clear stance on trade with India. It’s now India’s turn to make the environment conducive to dialogue.”

He expressed concerns over the ongoing situation in Indian Kashmir and said the people of Kashmir and different political parties had already rejected the Indian government’s decision of August 5, 2019.

He said different international human rights organisations had raised their voice against the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

US-led global climate summit's 'cacophony'

Speaking about the recent environment conference in the US in which Pakistan was not invited, Qureshi said the US government had invited only those countries which were creating pollution.

Read more: Pakistan’s exclusion from US climate moot: PM Imran Khan ‘puzzled at the cacophony’

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a role model for developing countries because of his efforts to control global warming and environmental pollution.

He said the PM was the only leader who started the billion tree project by taking up the issue of climate change seriously.

“I wrote a letter to special envoy to Joe Biden administration and former secretary of state of America in which I have conveyed that Pakistan and America have the same policy on environment and both countries can work together on the issue,” Qureshi added.