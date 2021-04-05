Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita

Bollywood star Govinda has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja confirmed on Sunday.

Talking to Indian media, Sunita said Govinda has tested positive on Sunday morning.

“His (Govinda) symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions” she told Indian media.

Later, Sunita also revealed that before the actor tested positive, she was battling the virus.

According to Indian media, she was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago.

More From Showbiz:

Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot

Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021

Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021
Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19

Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19
Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy

Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy
Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis

Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis
Mahira Khan goes barefaced in latest snap

Mahira Khan goes barefaced in latest snap
Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snaps

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snaps
Minal Khan shares how her hair was left ruined

Minal Khan shares how her hair was left ruined

Shehzad Roy releases his latest romantic song ‘Mukhra’

Shehzad Roy releases his latest romantic song ‘Mukhra’
Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed celebrate first wedding anniversary

Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed celebrate first wedding anniversary

Latest

view all