Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita

Bollywood star Govinda has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja confirmed on Sunday.



Talking to Indian media, Sunita said Govinda has tested positive on Sunday morning.

“His (Govinda) symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions” she told Indian media.

Later, Sunita also revealed that before the actor tested positive, she was battling the virus.

According to Indian media, she was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago.