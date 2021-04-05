Virat Kohli inaugurates stray animal shelter for ‘beloved’ Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli recently took to social media to announce the inauguration for the stay shelter he created for his ‘inspiration’ Anushka Sharma.

The sportsman announced the news over on Instagram with a caption that read, “To ensure health and support services to stray animals, @vkfofficial has now taken its first step towards animal welfare in collaboration with @vivaldisanimalhealth."

"I want to thank my wife, @anushkasharma, for inspiring me by her passion towards animals and for being a constant advocate for animal rights. I look forward to this opportunity to help the strays of our city.”

“Today, on World Stray Animals Day, we are announcing our collaboration with leading animal healthcare company Vivaldis, and Awaaz, NGO supporting stray animals, we’ve come together to build safe spaces and ensure easy medical access to the stray animals of our city.”

