Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

'If govt members vote in favour, Hamza Shahbaz can become CM Punjab:' Abbasi

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lashes out at PPP, calls the party a "friendly Opposition".
  • People did not sign up for a "friendly Opposition": Abbasi.
  • Abbasi says if PPP wants to change Punjab CM, it will have to seek govt's support since it only has 5 MPAs in Punjab.

Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said Hamza Shahbaz could get elected as the province's chief minister if the party sought votes from the treasury benches in Punjab. 

His statement was a reference to the PPP's move to seek support from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for the post of Senate leader of the Opposition. 

The move created a rift between the PPP and the PML-N, with the latter accusing the former of violating the decisions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). 

A war of words between the PPP and the PML-N broke out after both openly criticised each other following Yousuf Raza Gilani's nomination as the Leader of Opposition in Senate. 

Abbasi said in the past, Opposition members used to join the government but the reverse happened this time around as members of the government started forming alliances with the Opposition. 

The former prime minister added if the PPP — a party that has five MPAs in the Punjab Assembly — wants to change the chief minister, then it could only be possible if the government members back them.

Abbasi says PPP is a 'friendly Opposition'

He slammed the PPP for being a "friendly Opposition" and said that people did not want this sort of a union in the Senate. Instead, people wanted a "real Opposition."

Abbasi also criticised the federal government and said that the intention of the PTI regarding South Punjab has been revealed, adding that even after three years in power, the government could neither make South Punjab a province nor discuss the issues of Bahawalpur and Hazara.

