pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Classes one to eight for all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed till Eidul Fitr, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The provincial education minister's announcement came right after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference after holding an important meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) attended by all the education and health ministers to decide further on closure or reopening of schools amid the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

Dr Raas identified the cities where the schools will stay closed: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, TT Sindh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Sheikhupura.

As per the federal government's decision, the situation will next be reviewed in two weeks.

Read more: On-campus classes in schools to be suspended for grades 1-8 till April 28: Shafqat Mehmood

Giving an update for students of classes nine to 12, Dr Raas said schools for these classes will be open only Monday and Thursday, starting April 19.

Examinations for classes nine through 12 and O/A Levels will, however, be held as per schedule in Punjab, he wrote. 

Fate of schools in Pakistan amid coronavirus spread

Some of the key points announced by the federal education minister in his press conference earlier today were as follows:

  • In "affected districts" only, on-campus classes till grade 8 will be suspended till April 28
  • NCOC to decide whether this closure will be extended till Eid or not
  • Classes of students of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 to resume from April 19 onwards
  • Exams of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 to be shifted to third week of May
  • Universities in affected districts will also remain closed, shift classes online
  • O/A level exams to be held as per schedule
  • Shafqat Mehmood says Cambridge has assured coronavirus SOPs will be followed strictly during exams

