In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas

Classes one to eight for all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed till Eidul Fitr, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced on Twitter Tuesday.



The provincial education minister's announcement came right after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference after holding an important meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) attended by all the education and health ministers to decide further on closure or reopening of schools amid the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

Dr Raas identified the cities where the schools will stay closed: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, TT Sindh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Sheikhupura.

As per the federal government's decision, the situation will next be reviewed in two weeks.

Giving an update for students of classes nine to 12, Dr Raas said schools for these classes will be open only Monday and Thursday, starting April 19.

Examinations for classes nine through 12 and O/A Levels will, however, be held as per schedule in Punjab, he wrote.

Fate of schools in Pakistan amid coronavirus spread

