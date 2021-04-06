Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Naveen Ali

NA-75 by election: Despite high literacy rate, Daska still yearns for a university

By
Naveen Ali

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

  • Daska has a 90% plus literacy rate
  • However, parents demand a university in the city since currently, Daska has none
  • Children are sent to faraway cities to seek higher education due to the non-presence of a university here

DASKA: Residents of Sialkot's Tehsil Daska will take to the ballot box in a few days for the NA-75 by-election. One of the main demands of the city's residents is a university where their children can pursue higher education. 

The total number of voters in NA-75 Daska amount to over 460,000. There are 404 government and 319 private schools in the district. 

Students in these schools have access to libraries, computer labs and other avenues to take part in extracurricular activities. 

"The literacy rate in Daska is over 90%," according to Deputy District Education Officer Daska Qamar Zaman. 

"People here are concerned about getting their children educated. There hardly seems to be a house in Daska whose children aren't sent to a school," he said. 

Zaman said that each year, authorities aim to secure admission of over 7,000 new students in Daska to public schools. "Teachers say they used to face a lot of problems over the past few years relating to education. However, these problems, to a large extent, have now been solved," he said. 

A couple of teachers spoke to Geo News to reveal that students in Daska were determined to achieve big in the field of education but worried about higher education, since the tehsil is deprived of a university. 

Related items

A few parents complained how they were forced to send their children to faraway cities to pursue higher education, since the city does not have a university. 

In a few days, the PTI and the PML-N will contest a by-election here in NA-75 of the tehsil. 

Last time, armed conflict had broken out in the area, resulting in the deaths of two persons and others getting injured. 

Following the conflict, the PTI and the PML-N leaderships had traded jibes at each other, blaming the other party for violence in the constituency. 

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, a few days earlier, upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict, according to which, re-polling has been ordered in the entire constituency. 


More From Pakistan:

In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas

In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas
Shafqat Mehmood tells O, A level students to focus on exams; 'there will be no change in schedule'

Shafqat Mehmood tells O, A level students to focus on exams; 'there will be no change in schedule'
Pakistan crosses 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses mark

Pakistan crosses 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses mark
PM Imran Khan delays cabinet reshuffle for a few days: sources

PM Imran Khan delays cabinet reshuffle for a few days: sources
PM Imran Khan shares incredible pictures of ‘first ever’ winter skiing in Deosai

PM Imran Khan shares incredible pictures of ‘first ever’ winter skiing in Deosai
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov arrives today on two-day visit to Pakistan

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov arrives today on two-day visit to Pakistan
NA 75 Daska by-poll: Nawaz Sharif asks Hamza Shehbaz to monitor PML-N campaign

NA 75 Daska by-poll: Nawaz Sharif asks Hamza Shehbaz to monitor PML-N campaign
By-election in NA 75: Quiet campaign with negligible code violations unlike noisy previous episode

By-election in NA 75: Quiet campaign with negligible code violations unlike noisy previous episode
Punjab govt raids sugar mills after manufacturers refuse to take down price

Punjab govt raids sugar mills after manufacturers refuse to take down price
Maryam Nawaz goes for coronavirus test again after health deteriorates

Maryam Nawaz goes for coronavirus test again after health deteriorates
Decision on publication of 2017 census results in CCI meeting tomorrow

Decision on publication of 2017 census results in CCI meeting tomorrow
On-campus classes in schools to be suspended for grades 1-8 till April 28: Shafqat Mehmood

On-campus classes in schools to be suspended for grades 1-8 till April 28: Shafqat Mehmood

Latest

view all