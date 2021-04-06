Can't connect right now! retry
Kartik Aaryan buys luxurious brand new car worth nearly five crore

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has purchased a luxurious new car worth over 4.5 crore after he recovered from coronavirus.

The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein he can be seen posing with the new car.

He wrote in the caption, “Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon”.

Fans and fellow B-town stars congratulated Kartik on the big purchase.

Kartik Aaryan, who had contracted Coronavirus on March 22, fully recovered from the virus and now tested negative for it on Monday.

On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

