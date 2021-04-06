Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Exams for classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Saeed Ghani maintains that exams for classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule.
  • The minister’s statement comes after the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting was held earlier in the day.
  • Ghani says education process will be restored in Sindh from April 22.

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday maintained that exams for classes 9 to 12 will be held in the province as per schedule.

The minister’s statement comes after the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting held earlier in the day. The meeting was conducted to make important decisions related to the prevalent coronavirus situation.

Ghani said the education process will be restored in Sindh from April 22. He further said if there is an increase in coronavirus cases in a district, the district administration will decide the course of action in that respective district.

“At present, the situation of coronavirus in the province is under control. No specific district is affected in Sindh currently,” the provincial minister noted.

He said the positivity rate in Sindh's educational institutions is 2.6%, adding that the educational process from ninth to twelfth grade will continue uninterrupted.

Ghani also clarified that no one will be promoted to the next grade without passing exams.

