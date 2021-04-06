Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Jahangir Tareen will meet Zardari next week, may join PPP: Shehla Raza

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Tareen. — File photo

  • Shehla Raza thinks Jahangir Tareen will join PPP in meeting with Asif Zardari.
  • If such a thing happens, neither will Buzdar remain in government, nor Niazi, she says.
  • Tareen's ties with PTI started to deteriorate after FIA's report on the sugar crisis last year. 

Former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Tareen will meet ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi next week and may leave the PTI for the PPP, said Shehla Raza. 

The development comes after Tareen's ties with PTI started to deteriorate last year, following the Federal Investigation Agency's [FIA] report on the sugar crisis.

The report released last year had claimed that top PTI members were among those who benefited from the recent sugar crisis in the country.

Among the people named in the FIA report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of the then minister for national food security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Raza said Tareen had met Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, following which he will meet the former president in the port city. "I think he will leave PTI and join PPP along with his aides during the meeting."

"If such a thing happens, neither will Buzdar [remain in government], nor will Niazi," the PPP leader added.

Meanwhile, the FIA has once again summoned Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on April 9, with the former being called in for two cases, while the the latter, only in relation to one case.

Related items

FIA said it had sent the notice to Tareen to answer charges of financial fraud, and if he fails to appear in the investigation agency's Lahore office this time, it will be considered that he has no concrete answer for the charges against him.

More From Pakistan:

Lifting people out of poverty my govt's main concern: PM Imran Khan tells UNDP

Lifting people out of poverty my govt's main concern: PM Imran Khan tells UNDP
Karachi University warns against falling prey to fake WhatsApp groups about university

Karachi University warns against falling prey to fake WhatsApp groups about university
'Humiliating move,' JUI-F, PML-N respond to ANP's exit from PDM

'Humiliating move,' JUI-F, PML-N respond to ANP's exit from PDM
PM Imran Khan ready to talk to Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan ready to talk to Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed
PDM's future in question as ANP announces break-up over show-cause notice

PDM's future in question as ANP announces break-up over show-cause notice
ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources

ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources
Daska: Amid rising coronavirus cases, is NA-75 ready for by-polls?

Daska: Amid rising coronavirus cases, is NA-75 ready for by-polls?
CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad

CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad
Exams for classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Exams for classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule in Sindh: Saeed Ghani
NA-75 by-election: Despite high literacy rate, Daska still yearns for a university

NA-75 by-election: Despite high literacy rate, Daska still yearns for a university
In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas

In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas
Shafqat Mehmood tells O, A level students to focus on exams; 'there will be no change in schedule'

Shafqat Mehmood tells O, A level students to focus on exams; 'there will be no change in schedule'

Latest

view all