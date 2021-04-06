Jahangir Tareen will meet Zardari next week, may join PPP: Shehla Raza

Former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Tareen. — File photo

Shehla Raza thinks Jahangir Tareen will join PPP in meeting with Asif Zardari.

If such a thing happens, neither will Buzdar remain in government, nor Niazi, she says.

Tareen's ties with PTI started to deteriorate after FIA's report on the sugar crisis last year.

Former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Tareen will meet ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi next week and may leave the PTI for the PPP, said Shehla Raza.

The development comes after Tareen's ties with PTI started to deteriorate last year, following the Federal Investigation Agency's [FIA] report on the sugar crisis.



The report released last year had claimed that top PTI members were among those who benefited from the recent sugar crisis in the country.

Among the people named in the FIA report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of the then minister for national food security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Raza said Tareen had met Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, following which he will meet the former president in the port city. "I think he will leave PTI and join PPP along with his aides during the meeting."

"If such a thing happens, neither will Buzdar [remain in government], nor will Niazi," the PPP leader added.

Meanwhile, the FIA has once again summoned Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on April 9, with the former being called in for two cases, while the the latter, only in relation to one case.

FIA said it had sent the notice to Tareen to answer charges of financial fraud, and if he fails to appear in the investigation agency's Lahore office this time, it will be considered that he has no concrete answer for the charges against him.

