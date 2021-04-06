Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt to review TLP agreement terms in meeting tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/PTI

An important meeting will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) to review an agreement reached between the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's House and will be attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid and Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

A deal between the government and the TLP was reached on February 11, under which the party agreed to call off a protest due later that month, in exchange for the government presenting in parliament the terms of an earlier accord reached on November 16 last year.

PM Imran Khan, in a statement, said that the government spoke to TLP, and the party has decided to extend the "deadline" given to the government from February to April 20.

Related items

According to the November agreement, the government was to reach a consensus on the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, not appoint any ambassador to replace the old one, and was to release all detained workers of the TLP.

In February, five days before the "deadline", after which TLP was to launch a mass protest movement, a new deal was forged to give the government time until April.

November agreement

TLP had, in November, demanded the deportation of the French ambassador, approval of the blasphemy bill and a ban on French goods over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in the Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that hurt the sentiments of Muslims the world over.

TLP chief Maulana Saad Rizvi had set a February 16 deadline for approval of the demands.

The Punjab government said that Rizvi's name has been included in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, any individual placed on the Fourth Schedule or watch list is bound to inform the respective police before leaving their hometowns and after return and about their activities.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal decided to seek BAP's support for Senate opposition leader: Gillani

Bilawal decided to seek BAP's support for Senate opposition leader: Gillani
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit
PM Imran Khan to lead Pakistan's delegation at D-8 Summit

PM Imran Khan to lead Pakistan's delegation at D-8 Summit
PM Imran Khan appoints new chief whip, parliamentary leader in Senate

PM Imran Khan appoints new chief whip, parliamentary leader in Senate
Shehla Raza deletes tweet on Jahangir Tareen, Zardari's 'meeting next week'

Shehla Raza deletes tweet on Jahangir Tareen, Zardari's 'meeting next week'
Lifting people out of poverty my govt's main concern: PM Imran Khan tells UNDP

Lifting people out of poverty my govt's main concern: PM Imran Khan tells UNDP
Karachi University warns against falling prey to fake WhatsApp groups about university

Karachi University warns against falling prey to fake WhatsApp groups about university
'Humiliating move,' JUI-F, PML-N respond to ANP's exit from PDM

'Humiliating move,' JUI-F, PML-N respond to ANP's exit from PDM
PM Imran Khan ready to talk to Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan ready to talk to Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed
All you need to know about exams, classes in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan

All you need to know about exams, classes in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan
Punjab seals Multan facility over botched surgeries, facilitates patients at public hospital

Punjab seals Multan facility over botched surgeries, facilitates patients at public hospital
PDM's future in question as ANP announces break-up over show-cause notice

PDM's future in question as ANP announces break-up over show-cause notice

Latest

view all