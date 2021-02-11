Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 11 2021
TLP's demands will be put forth in parliament: PM Imran Khan

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan answering citizens' questions during a live call on Monday, February 1, 2020. — Twitter/PakPMO

  • Government and TLP reach an agreement
  • TLP decides to delay protest till April 20
  • TLP chief placed on fourth schedule

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that following an agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), their demands will be put forward in the parliament.

PM Imran Khan, in a statement, said that the government spoke to TLP, and the party has decided to extend the "deadline" given to the government from February to April 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that TLP had demanded the French ambassador's deportation, ratification of the blasphemy bill, and a ban on French goods after blasphemous sketches were published in France that had sparked protests across the Muslim world.

TLP chief Maulana Saad Rizvi had set a February 16 deadline for approval of the demands, for which his arrest was sought. However, his arrest, after police in Lahore surrounded his Iqbal Town residence, has now been delayed.

The Punjab government said that Rizvi's name has been included in the fourth schedule.


