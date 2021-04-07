Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Three, including two children, killed in Karachi blast

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

  • Two children and a woman have lost their lives in a blast at a shop in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.
  • A bomb disposal squad has been called in to determine the nature of the blast.
  • Four others injured are also receiving treatment at the hospital.

KARACHI: Two children and a woman were killed in a blast at a shop in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Wednesday.

According to police, the blast took place on University Road near Al-Jadeed's turn in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. 

The sound of the blast was heard at distant areas due to its intensity.

A bomb disposal squad was called to determine the nature of the blast, said police, adding that it will ascertain whether the explosion was caused by batteries or from the explosion of a cylinder.

Read more: Rangers official martyred, 8 persons injured in Karachi blast

Police have confirmed that two children were killed in the unfortunate incident. 

On the other hand, Director Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Seemi Jamali said that the body of a woman, who was killed in the blast, has also been brought to the hospital.

Four others who were injured are also receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police said the deceased were siblings identified as Fatima and Abdullah.

More From Pakistan:

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues

Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues
Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto

Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto
PM Imran Khan to chair Council of Common Interests meeting today

PM Imran Khan to chair Council of Common Interests meeting today
With 102 new fatalities, coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark in Pakistan

With 102 new fatalities, coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark in Pakistan

Police arrest armed man from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen's case

Police arrest armed man from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen's case
Shazia Marri rejects reports of Jahangir Tareen joining PPP

Shazia Marri rejects reports of Jahangir Tareen joining PPP
Not parting ways with PTI, says Jahangir Tareen

Not parting ways with PTI, says Jahangir Tareen
Inflation, unemployment to increase in Pakistan during current fiscal year: IMF report

Inflation, unemployment to increase in Pakistan during current fiscal year: IMF report
Russia pledges to promote bilateral ties with Pakistan in diverse fields

Russia pledges to promote bilateral ties with Pakistan in diverse fields
Bilawal decided to seek BAP's support for Senate opposition leader: Gillani

Bilawal decided to seek BAP's support for Senate opposition leader: Gillani
Govt to review TLP agreement terms in meeting tomorrow

Govt to review TLP agreement terms in meeting tomorrow

Latest

view all