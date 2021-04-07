Three, including two children, killed in Karachi blast

Two children and a woman have lost their lives in a blast at a shop in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.



A bomb disposal squad has been called in to determine the nature of the blast.



Four others injured are also receiving treatment at the hospital.

KARACHI: Two children and a woman were killed in a blast at a shop in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Wednesday.

According to police, the blast took place on University Road near Al-Jadeed's turn in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The sound of the blast was heard at distant areas due to its intensity.

A bomb disposal squad was called to determine the nature of the blast, said police, adding that it will ascertain whether the explosion was caused by batteries or from the explosion of a cylinder.



Police have confirmed that two children were killed in the unfortunate incident.

On the other hand, Director Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Seemi Jamali said that the body of a woman, who was killed in the blast, has also been brought to the hospital.

Four others who were injured are also receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police said the deceased were siblings identified as Fatima and Abdullah.