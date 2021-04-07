Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Former prime minister Benzair Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced on Wednesaday that she was isolating as she had tested positive for coronavirus. 

"I tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 — isolating and recovering," tweeted Bakhtawar who had recently got married. 

Bakhtawar reminded people to remain "cautious" and urged them to "call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose". She also asked people to get vaccinated and help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too.

Earlier this year, Bakhtawar got married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry.

During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with her father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.

More From Pakistan:

Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues

Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues
Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto

Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto
PM Imran Khan to chair Council of Common Interests meeting today

PM Imran Khan to chair Council of Common Interests meeting today
With 102 new fatalities, coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark in Pakistan

With 102 new fatalities, coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark in Pakistan

Police arrest armed man from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen's case

Police arrest armed man from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen's case
Shazia Marri rejects reports of Jahangir Tareen joining PPP

Shazia Marri rejects reports of Jahangir Tareen joining PPP
Not parting ways with PTI, says Jahangir Tareen

Not parting ways with PTI, says Jahangir Tareen
Inflation, unemployment to increase in Pakistan during current fiscal year: IMF report

Inflation, unemployment to increase in Pakistan during current fiscal year: IMF report
Russia pledges to promote bilateral ties with Pakistan in diverse fields

Russia pledges to promote bilateral ties with Pakistan in diverse fields
Bilawal decided to seek BAP's support for Senate opposition leader: Gillani

Bilawal decided to seek BAP's support for Senate opposition leader: Gillani
Govt to review TLP agreement terms in meeting tomorrow

Govt to review TLP agreement terms in meeting tomorrow

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Latest

view all