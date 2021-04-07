Miftah Ismail reacts to viral video in which he can be seen abusing man

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail gestures as he speaks. Photo: File

KARACHI: PML-N leader Miftah Ismail has reacted to a video which has gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen abusing an elderly man who insults former premier Nawaz Sharif.

“The video is from a month ago. I had gone to a market where workers of another political party were shouting at me,” explained the former finance minister.

Ismail said the man had referred for PML-N supremo as a "thief". The PML-N leader said he told the man not to call Nawaz Sharif a thief.

However, the former finance minister said when the man repeated the slight again, he called him a thief as well.

"However, I should not have abused, that was a mistake I made," he said.

A video of Ismail at a marketplace arguing with people had gone viral on social media. In the video, a group of people could be seen heckling Ismail and surrounded him.

An elderly man referred to the PML-N supremo as a thief, prompting Ismail to swear at him.

The video was also shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill on his Twitter account.

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail is contesting from the NA-249 constituency, which has fallen vacant due to PTI leader Faisal Vawda's resignation, who had resigned from the seat.