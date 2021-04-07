Can't connect right now! retry
Babar Azam right behind Kohli in ICC ODI rankings; Fakahar Zaman jumps seven places

Virat Kohli (top left), Babar Azam (top right), and Fakhar Zaman (bottom). — AFP/File

  • Kohli is placed on the top of the table, with an 857 rating.
  • Azam is right behind him with a rating of 852. 
  • Zaman jumped seven places after his knock against South Africa.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is right behind Indian captain Virat Kohli in the ICC's new batsman ODI rankings, with Fakahar Zaman jumping seven spots to gain the 12th position.

ODI batsman rankings. — ICC

Kohli is placed on the top of the table, with an 857 rating, while Azam is right behind him with a rating of 852. Zaman has secured the 12th spot — and has a rating of 752.

Zaman jumped seven places after his stellar knock of 193 runs against South Africa in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Bowling and all-rounder rankings. — ICC

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir maintained his position, number 10, in the bowlers' rankings, while Imad Wasim dropped to 7 in the ODI all-rounder rankings.

