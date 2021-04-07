Babar Azam right behind Kohli in ICC ODI rankings; Fakahar Zaman jumps seven places

Virat Kohli (top left), Babar Azam (top right), and Fakhar Zaman (bottom). — AFP/File

ODI batsman rankings. — ICC

Kohli is placed on the top of the table, with an 857 rating, while Azam is right behind him with a rating of 852. Zaman has secured the 12th spot — and has a rating of 752.

Zaman jumped seven places after his stellar knock of 193 runs against South Africa in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Bowling and all-rounder rankings. — ICC

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir maintained his position, number 10, in the bowlers' rankings, while Imad Wasim dropped to 7 in the ODI all-rounder rankings.



