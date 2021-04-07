Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
RARana Ansar

NA-75: What are the issues that plague the constituency?

By
RARana Ansar

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

The much-anticipated by-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency is only three days away (on April 10), as per the new date set by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

By-polls in the constituency were initially held on February 19, 2021 but had to be declared null and void after results in 20 polling stations were suspected to be "tampered with".

The constituency is made up of the Daska tehsil and the Pasrur village.

Geo News reached out to the constituents to find out what issues plague their areas of residence.

A chat with locals revealed a severe shortage of educational institutions, in proportion to the area's population.

The Daska THQ Hospital also lacks a trauma centre.

"The healthcare situation here is bad," remarked one resident.

Related items

Furthermore, whether it is the city area or the village, broken, dilapidated roads and a crumbling sewerage works system add to the citizens' woes.

Even clean drinking water is not widely accessible.

"Come monsoon season, when it rains even a little bit, the entire city turns into a dam," said a young man.

"The urban and rural areas, both, are severely in need of attention," said another.

Adding to all these problems, is the non-availability of SUI gas.

The city's public parks lie neglected and there are no sports grounds for the more athletically inclined.

For decades, the people of Daska have awaited a saviour. Although many are contesting the polls this year, all eyes will be on two candidates: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi and PML-N's Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar.

In the past, the citizens voted after being made fanciful promises. This time, they say they will think hard before casting the ballot.




More From Pakistan:

In meeting with army chief, Russain FM acknowledges Pakistan's efforts in Afghan peace process

In meeting with army chief, Russain FM acknowledges Pakistan's efforts in Afghan peace process
Drugs worth Rs250 million smuggled from Pakistan to Africa, Middle East: report

Drugs worth Rs250 million smuggled from Pakistan to Africa, Middle East: report
NEPRA approves hike in power tariff

NEPRA approves hike in power tariff
Daska by-election: Who are Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar?

Daska by-election: Who are Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar?
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry

Miftah Ismail reacts to viral video in which he can be seen abusing man

Miftah Ismail reacts to viral video in which he can be seen abusing man
Daska by-polls: Scores of women may not be able to cast votes as per their free will

Daska by-polls: Scores of women may not be able to cast votes as per their free will
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues

Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues
Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto

Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto

Latest

view all