Daska by-election: Who are Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar?

By-elections in NA-75 are set to take place again on April 10. There will be many candidates in the fray in this constituency, but close competition is expected between the PML-N and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
PTI has given a ticket to Ali Asjad Malhi, while the PML-N has fielded Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar.
Date of birth: February 22, 1975
Educational qualification: Master's degree.
Profession: Businessman
Community: Jutt
Ali Asjad Malhi belongs to a family of bureaucrats. In the 2002 general elections, he contested from the PML-Q ticket and won and remained the Minister of State for IT.
He also contested the 2008 and 2013 general elections as a PML-Q candidate but failed to win the seat both times.
Malhi joined PTI in 2014.
In the 2018 general elections, he participated in the elections on a PTI ticket but did not win.
His assets are valued at approximately Rs95 million.
Date of birth: August 15, 1984
Educational Qualification: Master's in Business Administration (MBA Marketing)
Profession: Banker
Community: Syed
Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar is the daughter of former MNA and senior PML-N leader Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan. She is the wife of former MNA Syed Murtaza Amin.
Nosheen submitted her papers to the PML-N for a reserved seat in 2018, but the party did not give her a ticket.
After the death of her father, she became the PML-N candidate for the NA-75 constituency.
The seat has been held by her family since 2008.