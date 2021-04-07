Daska by-election: Who are Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar?

PTI has given a ticket to Ali Asjad Malhi (L) to contest the NA-75, Daska by-polls, while the PML-N has fielded Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar (R). Photos: File

By-elections in NA-75 are set to take place again on April 10. There will be many candidates in the fray in this constituency, but close competition is expected between the PML-N and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



PTI has given a ticket to Ali Asjad Malhi, while the PML-N has fielded Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar.

Ali Asjad Malhi

Date of birth: February 22, 1975

Educational qualification: Master's degree.

Profession: Businessman

Community: Jutt

Ali Asjad Malhi belongs to a family of bureaucrats. In the 2002 general elections, he contested from the PML-Q ticket and won and remained the Minister of State for IT.

He also contested the 2008 and 2013 general elections as a PML-Q candidate but failed to win the seat both times.

Malhi joined PTI in 2014.

In the 2018 general elections, he participated in the elections on a PTI ticket but did not win.

His assets are valued at approximately Rs95 million.

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar

Date of birth: August 15, 1984

Educational Qualification: Master's in Business Administration (MBA Marketing)

Profession: Banker

Community: Syed

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar is the daughter of former MNA and senior PML-N leader Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan. She is the wife of former MNA Syed Murtaza Amin.

Nosheen submitted her papers to the PML-N for a reserved seat in 2018, but the party did not give her a ticket.

After the death of her father, she became the PML-N candidate for the NA-75 constituency.

The seat has been held by her family since 2008.



