Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Daska by-election: Who are Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

PTI has given a ticket to Ali Asjad Malhi (L) to contest the NA-75, Daska by-polls, while the PML-N has fielded Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar (R). Photos: File

By-elections in NA-75 are set to take place again on April 10. There will be many candidates in the fray in this constituency, but close competition is expected between the PML-N and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PTI has given a ticket to Ali Asjad Malhi, while the PML-N has fielded Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar.

Ali Asjad Malhi

Ali Asjad Malhi speaking during a rally. Photo: File.

Date of birth: February 22, 1975

Educational qualification: Master's degree.

Profession: Businessman

Community: Jutt

Ali Asjad Malhi belongs to a family of bureaucrats. In the 2002 general elections, he contested from the PML-Q ticket and won and remained the Minister of State for IT.

He also contested the 2008 and 2013 general elections as a PML-Q candidate but failed to win the seat both times.

Malhi joined PTI in 2014.

In the 2018 general elections, he participated in the elections on a PTI ticket but did not win.

His assets are valued at approximately Rs95 million.

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz (L) and Nosheen Iftikhar standing together. Photo: File.

Date of birth: August 15, 1984

Educational Qualification: Master's in Business Administration (MBA Marketing)

Profession: Banker

Community: Syed

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar is the daughter of former MNA and senior PML-N leader Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan. She is the wife of former MNA Syed Murtaza Amin.

Nosheen submitted her papers to the PML-N for a reserved seat in 2018, but the party did not give her a ticket.

After the death of her father, she became the PML-N candidate for the NA-75 constituency.

The seat has been held by her family since 2008.

Related items


More From Pakistan:

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry

Miftah Ismail reacts to viral video in which he can be seen abusing man

Miftah Ismail reacts to viral video in which he can be seen abusing man
Daska by-polls: Scores of women may not be able to cast votes as per their free will

Daska by-polls: Scores of women may not be able to cast votes as per their free will
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues

Speakers at tourism webinar urge govt to fix GB's longstanding power issues
Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto

Rise in extremist attitudes in Sindh will not be tolerated: Bilawal Bhutto
Three, including two children, killed in Karachi blast

Three, including two children, killed in Karachi blast
PM Imran Khan to chair Council of Common Interests meeting today

PM Imran Khan to chair Council of Common Interests meeting today
With 102 new fatalities, coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark in Pakistan

With 102 new fatalities, coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark in Pakistan

Police arrest armed man from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen's case

Police arrest armed man from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen's case
Shazia Marri rejects reports of Jahangir Tareen joining PPP

Shazia Marri rejects reports of Jahangir Tareen joining PPP
Not parting ways with PTI, says Jahangir Tareen

Not parting ways with PTI, says Jahangir Tareen

Latest

view all