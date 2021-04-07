PEMRA asked not to issue advisories against 'established principles of freedom of expression'

— Reuters/File

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has expressed "deep concern" over recent advisories issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) which it said "limit the scope" of reporting and discussion on issues which are of paramount public interest.

According to a statement by the association, an online meeting was held on Wednesday between members and the executive council of AEMEND.

At the end of the meeting "a unanimous resolution demanding that PEMRA ensure its advisories do not contravene established principles of freedom of expression enshrined in law and the Constitution of Pakistan" was passed.

The participants of the meeting resolved that the rights of all media workers and their job security must be ensured at all tiers of the industry.

Furthermore, the body urged the government to ensure that journalists are counted among frontline workers and prioritised for a coronavirus vaccination.






