Matric exams in Balochistan to start from April 9

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

File photo of students attempting exams. 
  • Annual matriculation examinations in Balochistan will begin on April 9 (tomorrow).
  • 130,000 candidates will appear for the matriculation examinations.
  • About 400 examination centers have been set up.

QUETTA: Annual matric examinations in Balochistan will begin on April 9 (tomorrow). 

Chairman Balochistan Board said that about 400 examination centres have been set up while a supervisory staff of 1200 persons will be deployed for the invigilation of exams.

According to the board, 130,000 candidates will appear in the exam.

Read more: All you need to know about exams, classes in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan

Earlier, while responding to queries after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani had told Geo.tv that educational institutes will remain open and stressed that a decision to close them could be made if coronavirus cases rise.

On the other hand, the heads of All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges have demanded from the government that all public and private teachers be vaccinated against coronavirus on an emergency basis.

In a joint press conference, the president of All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges said that ban on political and social events and education should be given priority.

