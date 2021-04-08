Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Pak vs SA: Afridi 'surprised' over SA's move to allow players to travel for IPL in the middle of int’l series

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File
  • Shahid Afridi says he is surprised to see that Cricket South Africa allowed its players to leave for Indian Premier League.
  • He also calls for some rethinking in terms of setting priorities related to international cricket and country leagues.
  • Pakistan is currently playing series in South Africa.

KARACHI: Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday said that he was surprised to see that Cricket South Africa (CSA) allowed its players to leave for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the middle of an international series.

Read more: Pakistan win by 28 runs, clinch ODI series against South Africa

"Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket," the former batsman wrote on Twitter.

He also called for some rethinking in terms of setting priorities related to international cricket and country leagues.

Read more: PAK vs SA: Fakhar Zaman scores 2nd consecutive century against Proteas

Pakistan is currently playing series against South Africa. On the South Africa tour, Shaheens played three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from April 2-7.

They are scheduled to play four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

According to details, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have left their national team mid-way to join their respective franchises for IPL 2021.

