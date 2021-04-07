Can't connect right now! retry
PAK vs SA: Fakhar Zaman scores 2nd consecutive century against Proteas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Pakistani batsman Fakhr Zaman. Photo: File.
  • Fakhar Zaman scores the second consecutive century against the Proteas.
  • The 31-year-old batsman smashed 101 off 104, hitting 9 fours and smashing 3 sixes to help Pakistan post 320/7 in the third ODI at Centurion.
  • This was the 6th century of Fakhar Zaman’s ODI career, one which helped him break cricket legend Zaheer Abbas's record.

Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman added more jewels to his crown on Wednesday with a second consecutive century against South Africa.

The 31-year-old batsman smashed 101 off 104, hitting 9 fours and smashing 3 sixes to help Pakistan post 320/7 in the third ODI at Centurion.

This was the 6th century of Fakhar Zaman’s ODI career that also helped him surpass Pakistan’s legend Zaheer Abbas in the list of players with the most aggregate runs after the initial 50 innings of his career.

Fakhar has now 2,262 runs from 50 innings of his career, the most by a Pakistani player. Zaheer Abbas had scored 2,234 runs at the end of his 50th ODI inning. Babar Azam, one of the most prolific batsmen around, had scored 2,129 runs at that period of his career.

There is only one batsman in the world who scored more runs than Fakhar after the first 50 ODI career innings and he is Hashim Amla. The South African had amassed 2,486 runs at the end of the 50th ODI career inning.

In addition, Fakhar Zaman has also achieved another record along with his opening partner, Imam ul Haq, following their stand of 112 in centurion.

This was the 5th century stand by the two players for opening partnership – the most by any opening pair for Pakistan in ODIs.

The pairs of Mohammad Hafeez – Nasir Jamshed and Imran Farhat – Yasir Hameed had scored 4 while Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar had scored three century partnerships for the first wicket in ODIs for Pakistan.

