Pak vs SA: Watch Pakistan team celebrate series win with hotel staff

Pakistan on Wednesday defeated South Africa in the series decider and became the second country to secure more than one ODI series win against the Proteas in their home conditions.

Pakistan had secured the win due to Fakhar Zaman's second successive century and skipper Babar Azam's 94 runs to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan.

South Africa's chances of chasing down Pakistan's total of 320 for seven were effectively snuffed out by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in successive overs to reduce the hosts to 140 for five in the 28th over.

Batsman Kyle Verreynne (62) and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (54) put on 108 off 100 balls for the sixth wicket but both were dismissed in the space of seven balls. South Africa was bowled out for 292.

Following the 2-1 win against South Africa, Pakistan also jumped to 2nd place in the ICC World Cup Super League points table.

After the win, the team celebrated their victory on the ground and when they reached their hotel the festivities continued.

A video that went viral on social media showed the team celebrating their victory with the "hotel staff in the biosecure bubble they are living in".

In the video, Pakistani paced Haris Rauf was seen dancing with the hotel staff who had joined the team in the celebrations.

However, when the video went viral many believed that the team had violated the biosecure bubble.

But the team management confirmed to Geo News that the people celebrating with the team were hotel staff and were part of the biosecure bubble.

