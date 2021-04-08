Has Babar Azam dethroned Virat Kohli on ICC rankings?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli. Photo: Files

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam looks set to dethrone Indian captain Virat Kohli as the number one ODI batsman in the world.

As per cricket statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad, Azam needed 70 or more runs in the final ODI against South Africa to dethrone Kohli from the top spot.

In the third ODI, the Pakistan captain did just what was required to not just dethrone Kohli but also help his team give a formidable total to South Africa.

In the match, Babar missed out on a ton as his helped Pakistan propel to 320-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Babar was just six runs short of scoring his 14th ODI century and lost his wicket at the last ball of the innings. He had scored 94 from 62 balls with three sixes and seven fours.

As soon as Babar's innings ended social media users started celebrating his feat.

However, the ICC, cricket's global governing body, is yet to release the new rankings of ODI players. It is expected that Babar will have a lead of one point over Kohli in the latest rankings.

But lets have a look at what social media is saying about Babar's feat.

From a ball boy to number 1 batsman.

Iqra shared a look at how the table will look once the new rankings are released.

Is the 'king' calling ICC to update the player rankings?

Umar reminded everyone of end of Kohli's run at the top

Hamza makes a very valid point.

Mohit is confident that Kohli will return back to the top.

Pakistanis await for the crowning of the new king.



