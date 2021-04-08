Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Rajkummar Rao’s response to rumours about wedding with Patralekhaa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

'After a while, you stop reacting to these [rumours]. We know the truth,' said Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao has time and again refuted the rumours about his wedding with girlfriend Patralekhaa.

The Queen actor said marriage is not on the cards for them anytime soon, adding that the circulating rumours have stopped bothering the two.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rao had said: “There are so many things that we read about [ourselves]. A lot of people think that we are married. But all I want to say is that we are single and happily in a relationship.”

“Reports keep coming up about how we were fighting outside the gym or indulging in PDA... but we never respond to them.”

“After a while, you stop reacting to these [rumours]. We know the truth. As long as we’re happy, we don’t need to tell anyone anything,” he added.  

More From Bollywood:

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about working with COVID restrictions as cases surge

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about working with COVID restrictions as cases surge

Rani Mukerji’s ‘million dollar’ advice to anyone looking to become an actor

Rani Mukerji’s ‘million dollar’ advice to anyone looking to become an actor
Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Sharan Sharma’s next

Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Sharan Sharma’s next
Yami Gautam gushes over little sister in adorable birthday tribute: ‘For my halwa-maker’

Yami Gautam gushes over little sister in adorable birthday tribute: ‘For my halwa-maker’
Virat Kohli inaugurates stray animal shelter for ‘beloved’ Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli inaugurates stray animal shelter for ‘beloved’ Anushka Sharma
Jackie Shroff addresses his eternal love for acting: 'I choose to experiment'

Jackie Shroff addresses his eternal love for acting: 'I choose to experiment'
Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans

Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans
Arjun Kapoor says we need to rejig how we measure a film’s success amid pandemic

Arjun Kapoor says we need to rejig how we measure a film’s success amid pandemic

Kareena Kapoor rejected ‘Queen’ before it was offered to Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor rejected ‘Queen’ before it was offered to Kangana Ranaut
Ajay Devgn admits he disliked Kajol at first: ‘She came across as an arrogant person’

Ajay Devgn admits he disliked Kajol at first: ‘She came across as an arrogant person’
Anushka Sharma confessed she wanted to quit acting after becoming a mom

Anushka Sharma confessed she wanted to quit acting after becoming a mom
Kangana unearths video of her praising Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Kangana unearths video of her praising Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Latest

view all