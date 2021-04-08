Rajkummar Rao’s response to rumours about wedding with Patralekhaa

'After a while, you stop reacting to these [rumours]. We know the truth,' said Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao has time and again refuted the rumours about his wedding with girlfriend Patralekhaa.

The Queen actor said marriage is not on the cards for them anytime soon, adding that the circulating rumours have stopped bothering the two.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rao had said: “There are so many things that we read about [ourselves]. A lot of people think that we are married. But all I want to say is that we are single and happily in a relationship.”

“Reports keep coming up about how we were fighting outside the gym or indulging in PDA... but we never respond to them.”

“After a while, you stop reacting to these [rumours]. We know the truth. As long as we’re happy, we don’t need to tell anyone anything,” he added.