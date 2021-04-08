Can't connect right now! retry
Saba Qamar gushes over pals for making birthday ‘night of my dreams’

Actor Saba Qamar recently took to social media and shared highlights from her ‘blessed’ birthday celebrations with friends and family “who came under one roof to celebrate the beautiful life that I’ve been blessed with.”

The star posted the note to Instagram, right alongside her collection of pictures from the big day and it read, “‘Gods plans will always be greater and more beautiful than all your disappointments’ -My birthday night was so close to my heart - all my friends and family came under one roof to celebrate the beautiful life that I’ve been blessed with.”

She evem thanked each and every one of her closest friends for making the festivities possible and added, “Thank you @meshalcheemaaa for putting together the night of my dreams and to the beautiful @lajwantiofficial team @dania_syed_ for hosting such a beautiful night.”

“I thank each and every one of you for your lovely ‪‎birthday wishes and for loving me. All of your wishes and blessings mean a lot to me! Love you all.”

