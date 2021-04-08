Lahore man arrested for sexually abusing kids under pretext of teaching gun use

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

Police in Lahore's Sanda area say the man lured children under the guise of teaching them how to wield pistols.

Videos of the suspect coaching the kids about weapons and molesting them have been recovered, police add.

Petitioner tells Lahore police the suspect molested over 10 children, as well as his brother.

LAHORE: A man who allegedly subjected children to sexual abuse under the pretext of teaching them how to use guns has been arrested, police confirmed on Thursday.



According to Sanda Police, the man would lure children under the guise of teaching them how to wield pistols. There were also videos of the suspect coaching the kids about weapons and molesting them, police added.

A citizen from Lahore's Rajgarh neighbourhood petitioned the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the man, who was caught by residents of the area and handed over to the authorities.



Police confirmed registering a case against the suspect, saying they had started interrogating him.

According to the police, the plaintiff alleged that the suspect had molested more than 10 children and sexually assaulted the plaintiff's brother as well.



Police in Lahore added the suspect wished to forcibly take the plaintiff's brother with him but was caught by residents of the area.

