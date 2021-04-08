Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Lahore man arrested for sexually abusing kids under pretext of teaching gun use



  • Police in Lahore's Sanda area say the man lured children under the guise of teaching them how to wield pistols.
  • Videos of the suspect coaching the kids about weapons and molesting them have been recovered, police add.
  • Petitioner tells Lahore police the suspect molested over 10 children, as well as his brother.

LAHORE: A man who allegedly subjected children to sexual abuse under the pretext of teaching them how to use guns has been arrested, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to Sanda Police, the man would lure children under the guise of teaching them how to wield pistols. There were also videos of the suspect coaching the kids about weapons and molesting them, police added.

A citizen from Lahore's Rajgarh neighbourhood petitioned the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the man, who was caught by residents of the area and handed over to the authorities.

Police confirmed registering a case against the suspect, saying they had started interrogating him.

According to the police, the plaintiff alleged that the suspect had molested more than 10 children and sexually assaulted the plaintiff's brother as well.

Police in Lahore added the suspect wished to forcibly take the plaintiff's brother with him but was caught by residents of the area.

Ramadan in Pakistan: Federal govt announces timings of its offices

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all citizens after Eid: Asad Umar

85-year-old 'Mian Mithoo' marries for the second time: sources

FIA issues notice to sugar mill owned by federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar's brother

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser's Kabul visit postponed due to security concerns

NA-75 Daska polls: Election Commission of Pakistan issues SOPs for polling staff

Daska by-election: A look at the history of the Sialkot constituency

What is Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan?

73% Pakistanis believe country heading in the wrong direction: survey

We are going to remove Commissioner Karachi: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

British Council Pakistan assures Shafqat Mehmood of compliance with SOPs during Cambridge exams

Pakistan banks not in habit of giving loans to people without influence: PM Imran Khan

