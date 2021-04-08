Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
COAS Gen Bajwa chairs 240th Corps Commanders’ Conference

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired the 240th Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military's media wing, in the statement, said participants at the conference undertook a comprehensive review of the global, regional, and domestic security environment.

The forum expressed confidence in the operational preparedness of the Army displayed during the recently-held formation exercises. 

The forum also held a detailed discussion on the situation along the Eastern Border and the Line of Control (LoC), especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan.

The forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with the people of Kashmiri in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Per the statement, participants also undertook a detailed review of the security situation in the newly-merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile FATA). 

The forum reiterated the importance of energising the early induction of civil administration and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) along with the speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the positive developments in the Afghan peace process and efforts made thus far while also apprising participants about military engagements with friendly countries.

The forum also reviewed the internal security situation, including an ongoing third wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic, the statement concluded.

