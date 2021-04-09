Lethal third wave of coronavirus kills 105 more in Pakistan

Can't connect right now! retry
A man and a woman wear protective masks while walking along a street in Pakistan, August 18, 2020. Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files
  • Pakistan on Friday reported 105 more deaths, taking the national tally to 15,229.
  • About 5,312 new cases emerged in the country with the total tally now stands at 710,829 as of today.
  • With a positivity rate of 9.6%, the number of active cases stands at 69,811.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday reported 105 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 15,229 as the third wave of coronavirus becomes more lethal in the country.

According to National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) official data, about 5,312 new cases emerged in the country with the total tally now recorded at 710,829 as of today.

With a positivity rate of 9.6%, the number of active cases stands at 69,811. In addition, country-wide recoveries have risen to 625,789.

Province-wise breakdown

According to the official data, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 267,970 while 4,521 people have died in the province so far.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 243,295 and 6,851 people have died due to the virus, while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 20,097 and the death toll is 19,295.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients have been recorded at 96,128 with 2,553 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 14,069 cases have so far been reported with 391 deaths since the pandemic hit the country last year.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,064 cases have been reported while 103 people have lost their lives to the virus.

According to the portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 62,775 and 588 patients have died from the virus so far.

