With 102 new fatalities, coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark in Pakistan

The coronavirus continues to rage in Pakistan as 102 more succumbed to it in the last 24 hours. Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surges past 15,000 mark.

The virus continues to rage in Pakistan as 102 more succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The country reported 4,004 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 9.6%

Amid an intensifying third wave of the pandemic, Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surged past the 15,000 mark, while the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 700,000 mark on Wednesday.

The virus continues to rage in Pakistan as 102 more succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As per the data provided on the NCOC official website, the country reported 4,004 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 9.6%.

Read more: At least a dozen people ‘infected’ by coronavirus after vaccination in Karachi

Pakistan has reported 7,00,188 COVID-19 cases so far since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of active cases stands at 64,373 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 620,789.

Province-wise breakdown

According to the official data, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 2,67,238 while 4,516 people have died in the province so far.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 2,37,594 and 6,731 people have died due to the virus, while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 19,942 and the death toll is 212.

Read more: CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients has been recorded at 93,862 with 2,496 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 13,713 new cases emerged with 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,064 cases have been reported while 103 people have lost their lives to the virus.

According to the portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 62,775 and 588 patients have died from the virus so far.