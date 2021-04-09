PAK vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez set to become second player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez. Photo: File

Mohammad Hafeez will become sixth player in the world to feature in 100 T20Is for his country.

Former captain will play his 100th T20I in the same ground where he played his 50th game of the format.

Mohammad Hafeez will also become Pakistan's leading run scorer in T20Is if he scores 13 or more runs.

PRETORIA: All rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who is in red hot form lately, is set to become the second Pakistani player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

"Mohammad Hafeez will become the second Pakistan player and sixth overall to feature in 100 T20Is when he takes the field against South Africa in first of the four men’s Twenty20 Internationals at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday," said the PCB in a press release.



The 40-year-old after the match will join the likes of Shoaib Malik, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan and Ross Taylor. All the players have played more than 100 T20Is since the format was introduced in February 2005.



Interestingly, Hafeez was also among the select few players who were part of the team when Pakistan played its inaugural T20I match in August 2006 in Bristol.

The right-handed batsman had also played his 50th T20I against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium back in November 2013.

Apart from the 100th T20I, the stylish batsman will be hoping to add another accolade to his name. If he scores 13 runs in the game then he will overtake Shoaib Malik as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in T20Is.

"Shoaib has to date scored 2,335 runs in 116 T20Is, while Hafeez is sixth on the list with 2,323 runs in 99 matches," said the PCB.

Pakistan seeking momentum

Pakistan will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum from the ODI series to make a winning start in the four-match series.

On the ICC T20I rankings, Pakistan is sitting in fourth place on 260 points while South Africa is sixth on 251 points. England is on top of the tree with 272 points, followed by India (270) and Australia (267).

"If Pakistan win all four matches, they will earn four points and move to 264 points to reduce the gap to three points with Australia. However, if the series result in reversed, then both the side will swap places with South Africa rising to fourth on 259 points and Pakistan dropping to sixth on 254 points," said the PCB.

The board said that if the series ends in a draw then Pakistan will maintain its fourth position with 259 points and South Africa will maintain sixth position with 252 points.

On a head to head record, South Africa lead Pakistan by 9-8, including 4-3 on their home conditions.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe

Series schedule:

April 10 — 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 12 — 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 14 — 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 16 — 4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria