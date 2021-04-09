Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police

KARACHI: A woman died by suicide after being blackmailed by a group of men in Karachi's Shadman Town, the police confirmed Saturday after voice notes of the victim recorded hours before her death were discovered.



The woman sent three audio messages, in which she was crying, and a picture, to her friend before her death, the police said.



A case has been registered on the complaint of her brother at the Sharae Noor Jahan police station. Six suspects have been named in the FIR under the provision of murder.

The police identified five of the suspects as Amir, Waqas, Asad Farhan, Shehzad and Shahid. One suspect has been taken into custody, while raids are being conducted to arrest the rest.

In the audio message, the woman told her friend that she had been up all night because of what had happened to her. "I am being called and threatened to come meet," the victim could be heard saying in the voice note, referring to threats to her by unidentified men to meet them.

She said the men were threatening to kill her children and that her life was at stake. "They are harassing me. My number has been shared [with others] and I can't stand it," she can be heard saying.

The FIR includes the victim's voice recordings.