Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Faheem Siddiqui

Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police

By
Faheem Siddiqui

Friday Apr 09, 2021

KARACHI: A woman died by suicide after being blackmailed by a group of men in Karachi's Shadman Town, the police confirmed Saturday after voice notes of the victim recorded hours before her death were discovered.

The woman sent three audio messages, in which she was crying, and a picture, to her friend before her death, the police said. 

A case has been registered on the complaint of her brother at the Sharae Noor Jahan police station. Six suspects have been named in the FIR under the provision of murder.

The police identified five of the suspects as Amir, Waqas, Asad Farhan, Shehzad and Shahid. One suspect has been taken into custody, while raids are being conducted to arrest the rest.

Read more: Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents

In the audio message, the woman told her friend that she had been up all night because of what had happened to her. "I am being called and threatened to come meet," the victim could be heard saying in the voice note, referring to threats to her by unidentified men to meet them.

She said the men were threatening to kill her children and that her life was at stake. "They are harassing me. My number has been shared [with others] and I can't stand it," she can be heard saying.

The FIR includes the victim's voice recordings.

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe

NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe
Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election

Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election
PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary
PIA flight operations to EU suspended indefinitely by bloc's aviation authority

PIA flight operations to EU suspended indefinitely by bloc's aviation authority
Confidence of Pakistani consumers on economy below global average: survey

Confidence of Pakistani consumers on economy below global average: survey
Rana Sanaullah says Jahangir Tareen has power to take govt head on

Rana Sanaullah says Jahangir Tareen has power to take govt head on
PPP, ANP blame Maryam Nawaz's ‘dictatorial attitude’ for PDM disintegration

PPP, ANP blame Maryam Nawaz's ‘dictatorial attitude’ for PDM disintegration
Lethal third wave of coronavirus kills 105 more in Pakistan

Lethal third wave of coronavirus kills 105 more in Pakistan
'We owe it to them': PM Imran Khan urges D-8 countries to join hands in empowering their 550m youth

'We owe it to them': PM Imran Khan urges D-8 countries to join hands in empowering their 550m youth
Sindh takes back decision to recognise 2-year degree progamme

Sindh takes back decision to recognise 2-year degree progamme

Latest

view all