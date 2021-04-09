Sania Mirza says 'suspicious activity’ taking place on her Twitter account

India tennis star Sania Mirza's file photo. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Friday informed fans about some "suspicious activity" happening on her Twitter account, asking fans to ignore if there's any message or tweets from her side.

The tennis star posted the update on her Instagram story, informing followers that her team is working to regain access to her account.

"There is a suspicious activity going on with my Twitter profile. While my team and I are working to regain access to it at the earliest, I request you all to ignore messages or tweets (if any) till we do so," Mirza posted on her Instagram story.

Mirza has been actively seen interacting with her fans on social media.

Currently, she has a following of over 9 million followers on Twitter.