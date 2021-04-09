Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza says 'suspicious activity’ taking place on her Twitter account

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

India tennis star Sania Mirza's file photo. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Friday informed fans about some "suspicious activity" happening on her Twitter account, asking fans to ignore if there's any message or tweets from her side.

The tennis star posted the update on her Instagram story, informing followers that her team is working to regain access to her account. 

Read more: Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories

"There is a suspicious activity going on with my Twitter profile. While my team and I are working to regain access to it at the earliest, I request you all to ignore messages or tweets (if any) till we do so," Mirza posted on her Instagram story.

Mirza has been actively seen interacting with her fans on social media.

Currently, she has a following of over 9 million followers on Twitter.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam receives warm wishes from Ali Zafar on 'becoming #1 ODI batsman in the world'

Babar Azam receives warm wishes from Ali Zafar on 'becoming #1 ODI batsman in the world'
PAK vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez set to become second player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan

PAK vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez set to become second player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan
Pak vs SA: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

Pak vs SA: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Pakistan T20 series
Shaniera pens emotional note on Wasim Akram’s picture with daughter Aiyla

Shaniera pens emotional note on Wasim Akram’s picture with daughter Aiyla
Imam-ul-Haq 'looking forward to watching' Fawad Alam's web series

Imam-ul-Haq 'looking forward to watching' Fawad Alam's web series
Did you know: Babar Azam has scored double-digit figures over the last 28 ODIs

Did you know: Babar Azam has scored double-digit figures over the last 28 ODIs
WATCH: 8-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks record, beating Indian athlete

WATCH: 8-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks record, beating Indian athlete
Babar Azam's captaincy skills improving with time, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Babar Azam's captaincy skills improving with time, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq
French Open postponed to May 30 amid coronavirus crisis

French Open postponed to May 30 amid coronavirus crisis
Pak vs SA: Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap

Pak vs SA: Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap
Has Babar Azam dethroned Virat Kohli on ICC rankings?

Has Babar Azam dethroned Virat Kohli on ICC rankings?
Pak vs SA: Watch Pakistan team celebrate series win with hotel staff

Pak vs SA: Watch Pakistan team celebrate series win with hotel staff

Latest

view all