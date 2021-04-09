Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress and model Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, April 9.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with the hubby with a romantic note.

She wrote “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love!”

“I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days,” she said emotionally.

Sunny Leone went on to say “You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!”.

Fans and friends also extended sweet wishes to the couple on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber tied the knot in 2011.

