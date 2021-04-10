Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a glimpse how her son Taimur Ali Khan was spending lockdown weekend.



The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Taimur where he can be seen doing yoga.

She posted the photo and wrote “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know”

However, she used the hashtage “#LockdownYoga”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media as Taimur left the netizens in awe with his yoga practice.