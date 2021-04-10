If Jahangir Tareen has any concern, he should meet PM Imran Khan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says PTI leader Jahangir Tareen should take up his concerns with PM Imran Khan.

FM's statement comes shortly after Tareen said the team investigating him should not be such that “works on a phone call” and called for a new team to investigate him.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is being investigated on charges of alleged fraud and money laundering.

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that if Jahangir Tareen has any concerns, he should meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Talking to the media in Multan on Saturday, Qureshi said that members of the national and provincial assemblies are bound by the decision of Imran Khan. He said independent members submitted affidavits and started sitting on PTI benches in the assembly.

Qureshi said that 17 sugar mills have received notices and only one of them belongs to Tareen. "If Jahangir Tareen has any concern, he should meet the Prime Minister. We will listen to everything Tareen says," Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said that none of the PTI members were going to any other party. "When I had a disagreement with the PPP, I left my seat and resigned," he said.

Qureshi's statements came shortly after Tareen, who is facing multiple cases, called for a “fair team” to investigate his case as he believes that the officers investigating him are “controversial”.



“[Hold an] inquiry but make a transparent team that is not controversial. The team that is [currently] investigating is not fair,” Tareen told the media after making appearances before sessions and banking courts for extension in his bail.

The PTI stalwart further demanded that the team, investigating him, should not be such that they “work on a phone call” and called for a new team to investigate him. He claimed that the FIR against him was “made in Islamabad” and was signed in Lahore after it was sent to the provincial capital in a “USB”.



He repeated that the probe should be fair and transparent. He added that he was not running away from the law and will “never” do so.

During the media talk, he, once again, dismissed the claims that he was leaving the ruling party.

“We are the party and we will remain in it. If we don’t stay then where will we go,” asked Tareen. He vowed that he will be “vindicated” by the courts.

He also thanked the PTI MPAs, MNAs and ministers that came to support him during the hearing.