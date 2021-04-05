Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Stop the smear campaign, future sales are normal business activity: Jahangir Tareen

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. Photo: File

  • Future sales have nothing to do with Satta, says Jahangir Tareen.
  • All such sales are declared in JDW accounts in their entirety, says JKT.
  • FIA Lahore had registered a case of alleged fraud against Tareen and his son.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday urged his critics to "stop the smear campaign" against him, adding that future sales are a part of normal business transactions everywhere in the world. 

Earlier this week, it was reported that FIA Lahore had registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion against Jahangir Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen.

The first information report (FIR) registered in this regard states that Jahangir allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

Related items

Taking to Twitter, the former PTI general-secretary posted screenshots of the London Sugar Future sales figures to help explain his point. 

"Future sales are a normal part of business activity all over the world. It is used to secure future cash flow for normal business activity. It has nothing to do with Satta. All such sales are declared in JDW accounts in their entirety."

Without naming anyone, he concluded the tweet by writing: "Stop the smear campaign". 

The share transfers, according to the FIR filed against the PTI leader,  especially after 2011-12, were "patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains" for Jahangir's family. Some Rs3 billion were invested and laundered through the same factory.

Sugar crisis of 2020 and its investigation report

Last year, PM Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

A report by the FIA released last year had claimed that top PTI members were among those who gained from the recent sugar crisis in the country.

Among the people named in the FIA report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of the then minister for national food security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Tareen was said by the report to have benefited the most from the sugar crisis followed by Bakhtiar's brother.

More From Pakistan:

O/A level students end protest in Lahore after meeting Punjab minister for higher education

O/A level students end protest in Lahore after meeting Punjab minister for higher education
Senior citizens aged 80 or above to be vaccinated at home in Punjab, Islamabad

Senior citizens aged 80 or above to be vaccinated at home in Punjab, Islamabad
KP police chief says probing murder of ATC judge 'on scientific basis'

KP police chief says probing murder of ATC judge 'on scientific basis'
COVID-19: Despite low risk, UK to place Pakistan on its travel ban's 'red list'

COVID-19: Despite low risk, UK to place Pakistan on its travel ban's 'red list'
PM Imran Khan directs spokespersons to highlight govt's achievements

PM Imran Khan directs spokespersons to highlight govt's achievements
Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA

Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA
Lahore: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs

Lahore: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs
Schools closure: Students look to Shafqat Mehmood a day before important NCOC meeting

Schools closure: Students look to Shafqat Mehmood a day before important NCOC meeting
Despite PDM's differences, Opposition-backed resolution passes in Senate

Despite PDM's differences, Opposition-backed resolution passes in Senate
Punjab University issues revised schedule for submission of MA, MSC admission forms

Punjab University issues revised schedule for submission of MA, MSC admission forms
PM Imran Khan returns to work after recovering from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan returns to work after recovering from coronavirus
Saeed Ghani says exams may be delayed but will be held this year

Saeed Ghani says exams may be delayed but will be held this year

Latest

view all