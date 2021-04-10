Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Fraud case registered against PML-N's Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, 5 others

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha speaking to Geo News after an event. Photo: File
  • Police register a case against PML-N's MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and five others for involvement in alleged fraud and tempering of documents in a property case.
  • The accused had allegedly created a fake attorney letter on behalf of a woman living abroad to buy a one-acre plot from the complainant.
  •  A total sum of Rs11 million was paid to the accused in exchange for the plot, the complainant said in the FIR.
  • Ranjha says the case is "false and baseless" and he learned about it through the media. 

LAHORE: The police has registered a case against PML-N's MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, along with five other people, for alleged fraud and tampering with the documents in a property case.

According to police, a first information report (FIR) against the accused has been registered at Lahore's Islampura Police Station. 

Details of the FIR shows that aside from Ranjha, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Bashir Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Nabeel Khan, and Shahbaz Mahmood have also been booked in the case. 

The accused had allegedly created a fake attorney letter on behalf of a woman living abroad to buy a one-acre plot from the complainant. 

A total sum of Rs11 million was paid to the accused in exchange for the plot, the FIR stated. 

Responding to the development, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha — who previously served as the minister for parliamentary affairs in Abbasi's cabinet from October 2017 to May 2018 — said that a "false and baseless" case has been registered against him, adding that he has nothing to do with the property in question. 

"Nobody ever contacted me from the respective police station regarding the case. In fact, I learned about this case through the media," Ranja said. 

He went on to say that he will use his constitutional right to fight the "false case registered against him."

WATCH: 75-year-old man rides a horse to reach polling station in NA-75

Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IOJK
Imran Khan's govt in Jahangir Tareen's hands: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Pakistan Army awards titles to graduating cadets in Kakul
Criminal proceedings to be initiated against elements involved in petrol crisis: sources
In a first for Pakistan, Karachi hospital successfully performs liver autotransplantation
PTI's fight is against hereditary politics, not any particular party: Firdous Awan
Punjab issues matric, intermediate revised exams schedule for 2021
Live Updates: Latest NA-75 Daska by-election results
PTI vs PML-N: Nosheen Iftikhar has edge over Ali Asjad Malhi in high-stakes NA-75 battle
NA-75 Daska by-poll: CEC says free and fair environment provided
If Jahangir Tareen has any concern, he should meet PM Imran Khan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

