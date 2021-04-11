Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 11 2021
WATCH: 75-year-old man rides a horse to reach polling station in NA-75

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

A 75-year-old man, riding on a horse, reached the polling station to cast his vote, in the hotly-contested NA-75 by-election.

According to Geo News, the man, identified as Baba Rashid, said he is a resident of Jharanwala in Sialkot. 

Despite the hot weather in the constituency, people of all ages as well as differently-abled individuals also reached the polling stations to cast their votes. Women also came out of their houses in large numbers to cast their valuable votes.

Seeing people coming out of their houses partake in the polling shows their respect for democracy as well as for their mandates. 

