pakistan
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Violin maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan passes away

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Renowned musician and violin maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan has passed away, his family confirmed Sunday.

He was en route to America from Pakistan when he suffered a severe heart attack at Instanbul airport, said his family.

His body is being taken to the United States of America where his funeral and burial will be announced, according to his family.

Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan, along with his family, was living in the US since 1996. He is a recipient of several awards including the National Award and President Award.

Ustad Dilshad, who was a proud inheritor of the Delhi Gharana, recently visited Pakistan after nearly two decades. He won the hearts of millions of music lovers all around the world with his music featuring the fusion of classical eastern music with European music.

Ustad Dilshad is the only Pakistani violinist who played his composition alongside his musician son Ustad Samar Hussain Khan at Capitol Hill, Washington DC. He is the only violinist in Pakistan to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003

He started his career with Radio Pakistan in 1973 and had worked with all singers including Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jahan, Abida Parveen, Farida Khanum, Mahnaz Begum. He also worked with classical music masters like Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Salamat Ali Khan. the great violin maestro also worked with the most renowned composers of the film industry like Nisar Bazmi, Khurshid Anwer, A Hameed and others.

