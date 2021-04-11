Kangana Ranaut addresses movie mafia discrimination

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 11 2021
Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut gets candid about her frustration with the movie mafia and its collective discrimination against her.

The actor broke down the terrors of the on Twitter and was quoted saying, "Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me, people can get in trouble. I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like Akshay Kumar. They praised Thalaivi the film's trailer to sky, but unlike Alia and Deepika's films, they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror."

In her second tweet however, Kanagana concluded the conversation with a heartfelt prayer and wrote, "Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win..."


